Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Neos Kouvaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
3 room townhousein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale maisonette of 288 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 277 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 236 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
