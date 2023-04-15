Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 257,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
