Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 227 m²
€ 580,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 260 m²
€ 650,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 550,000
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 230 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 265 m²
€ 580,000
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
3 room housein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room house
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 215 m²
€ 470,000
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 235 m²
€ 610,000
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 278 m²
€ 655,000
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 275 m²
€ 655,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 276 m²
€ 560,000
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 226 m²
€ 370,000
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
This detached house is currently under construction. It consists of three levels. On the fir…
1 room Cottagein Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
Townhousein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 368,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir