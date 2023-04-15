Houses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

UAE
36 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
227 m²
€ 580,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
260 m²
€ 650,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
225 m²
€ 550,000
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
230 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
265 m²
€ 580,000
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
3 room house
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
215 m²
€ 470,000
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
235 m²
€ 610,000
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
278 m²
€ 655,000
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
275 m²
€ 655,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath
276 m²
€ 560,000
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath
226 m²
€ 370,000
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
This detached house is currently under construction. It consists of three levels. On the fir…
1 room Cottage
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
Townhouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 674,650
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 368,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
