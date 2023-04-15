Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
