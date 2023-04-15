Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Kalyvia Thorikou
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
There is for sale a 3-storey detached house under construction. It is situated in the area o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 465,000
This detached house is currently under construction. It consists of three levels. On the fir…
1 room Cottagein Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
There is provided for sale a detached house of 500 sq.m. on the plot of 24500 sq.m. in East …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,000
For sale 4-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 578,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Neos Kouvaras, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neos Kouvaras, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir