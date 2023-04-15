Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 164 m²
€ 420,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 148 m²
€ 360,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 123 m²
€ 300,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 2 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 260,000
Code: 1185 - Lagonisi SOLD Maisonette of total surface of 119 sq.m. 2 levels. Consists of 2 …
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 270,000
ID: 1184 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette with a total area of 130 sq.m. 2 levels.…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 108 m²
€ 260,000
ID: 1182 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total surface of 108 sq.m. 2 levels. …
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 330,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 157 m²
€ 380,000
ID: 1179 - Lagonisi For sale newly built Maisonette of total surface of 157 sq.m. 2 levels. …
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 99 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1178 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences of tot…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 118 m²
€ 290,000
ID: 1177 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total area 118 sqm in a luxury reside…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 151 m²
€ 350,000
ID: 1174 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences of …
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1173 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1172 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 121 m²
€ 270,000
ID: 1171 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences in …
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 255,000
ID: 1168 - Lagonissi SOLD Maisonette in a luxurious residential complex of Leonitica with wo…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 257,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
