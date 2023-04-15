Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

54 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 164 m²
€ 420,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 227 m²
€ 580,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 260 m²
€ 650,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 148 m²
€ 360,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 123 m²
€ 300,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 2 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Si…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 225 m²
€ 550,000
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 260,000
Code: 1185 - Lagonisi SOLD Maisonette of total surface of 119 sq.m. 2 levels. Consists of 2 …
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 130 m²
€ 270,000
ID: 1184 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette with a total area of 130 sq.m. 2 levels.…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 230 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 108 m²
€ 260,000
ID: 1182 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total surface of 108 sq.m. 2 levels. …
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 330,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Maisonette 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 2 WC Si…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 265 m²
€ 580,000
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
2 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 99 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1178 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences of tot…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 157 m²
€ 380,000
ID: 1179 - Lagonisi For sale newly built Maisonette of total surface of 157 sq.m. 2 levels. …
3 room housein Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room house
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 215 m²
€ 470,000
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 118 m²
€ 290,000
ID: 1177 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette of total area 118 sqm in a luxury reside…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 151 m²
€ 350,000
ID: 1174 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences of …
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 235 m²
€ 610,000
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1172 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 250,000
ID: 1173 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Maisonette in a complex of luxury residences with t…
Villa 3 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 275 m²
€ 655,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 278 m²
€ 655,000
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 121 m²
€ 270,000
ID: 1171 - Lagonisi For sale newly built maisonette in a complex of luxurious residences in …
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 276 m²
€ 560,000
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
3 room apartmentin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 109 m²
€ 255,000
ID: 1168 - Lagonissi SOLD Maisonette in a luxurious residential complex of Leonitica with wo…
Villa 4 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
2 bath 226 m²
€ 370,000
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
Villa 6 room villain Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,150,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
