  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos delta
  6. Kalokhori

Residential properties for sale in Kalokhori, Greece

7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kalokhori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
3 room townhousein Kalokhori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalokhori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 126,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
2 room apartmentin Kalokhori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Kalokhori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalokhori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
