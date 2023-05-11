Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Kallithea

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kallithea, Greece

7 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir