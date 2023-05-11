Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Kallithea
  8. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kallithea, Greece

4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 370,000
5 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 115,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 250,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 88,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€ 385,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 103,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 129,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 1/1
€ 120,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 170,000
