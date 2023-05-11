Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Kassandria
  7. Kallithea

Residential properties for sale in Kallithea, Greece

105 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
3 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 370,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
5 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 472 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 115,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
€ 350,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 250,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 88,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
€ 3,500,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 160,000
2 room house in Kallithea, Greece
2 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 155,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 85,000
9 room house in Kallithea, Greece
9 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 451 m²
€ 2,500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 175,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
6 room house in Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir