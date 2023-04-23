Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Kalampaka Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kalampaka Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 142,646
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse in Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 290,211
Περιοχή : Περαία
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,459,413
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
4 room house in Nea Peramos, Greece
4 room house
Nea Peramos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 138 m²
€ 180,000
Detached home for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 180.000€ (Listing…
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath 95 m²
€ 265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 344,318
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For saleDuplex of 150 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the fifth floor and the …
1 room Cottage in Milia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Milia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 83,620
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of living…
3 room house in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 room house
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bath 101 m²
€ 267,000
Property Code: HPS2993 - House FOR SALE in Orfano Paralia Ofriniou for €267.000. This 101 sq…
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 64 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3850 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €190.000 . This 64 sq. m.…
3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 136 m² -1 Floor
€ 390,000
Chaniotis SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 136 m2, 3 Lev…

Properties features in Kalampaka Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir