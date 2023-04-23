UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Kalampaka Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Kalampaka Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. Tynhouse is located on 3…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 68,864
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 373,831
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 269,381
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
140 m²
€ 320,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 216,428
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Villa 6 room villa
Greece, Greece
6 bath
325 m²
€ 795,000
5 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
225 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 225 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 300,000
It is proposed for sale a cottage on the first line in three levels with an area of 120 squa…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 square meters.m on the island of Evia. The first floor consis…
3 room house
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
215 m²
€ 470,000
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
3 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath
94 m²
€ 545,005
Property Code: 4-1009 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €570.000 . This 94 sq.…
Properties features in Kalampaka Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map