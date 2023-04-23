Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalampaka Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Corfu. Tynhouse is located on 3…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 68,864
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd f…
Villa 4 room villa in Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,831
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 269,381
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
140 m²
€ 320,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 216,428
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Villa 6 room villa in Greece, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Greece, Greece
6 bath 325 m²
€ 795,000
5 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 225 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale apartment of 225 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the ground floor and c…
3 room cottage in Greece, Greece
3 room cottage
Greece, Greece
3 bath 120 m²
€ 300,000
It is proposed for sale a cottage on the first line in three levels with an area of 120 squa…
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 square meters.m on the island of Evia. The first floor consis…
3 room house in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
3 room house
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath 215 m²
€ 470,000
ID: 1176 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built Detached house of total surface of 215 sq.m. 4 leve…
3 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
3 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 94 m²
€ 545,005
Property Code: 4-1009 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €570.000 . This 94 sq.…

