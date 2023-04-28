UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kalambaka, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms
153 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,563,946
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m in central Greece. The apartment is located on the floor and …
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale under construction duplex of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
225 m²
€ 300,374
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 225 sq.m in northern Greece. The first floor consi…
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
83 m²
€ 184,000
Property Code: HPS3405 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €184.000 . This 83 sq. m. …
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
73 m²
5 Floor
€ 159,224
A, Apartment 73 sq.m., 1 level, 5th floor, penthouse, year of construction 1963, n/a, 2 b/r,…
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
320 m²
€ 800,997
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 320 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Potidea, Greece
2 bath
430 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS108 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €2.500.000 . This 430 sq…
