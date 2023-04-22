Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ithaca Regional Unit, Greece

demos ithakes
1
Soon there will be properties
3 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale townhouse with an area of 360 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
House in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
1 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa for sale with an area of 300 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
2 room apartment in Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment
Vrouchas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 139,695
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 521,396
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 bath 125 m² 1 Floor
€ 207,568
A, Villa 125 sq.m., painted, 2 levels, 1st floor, at residential area, year of construction …
3 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
90 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the H…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,443,178
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
House in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 8 three-story villa with a total of 250 sq.m. each in Attica, in Lagonisi. The cost…
2 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 140,000
Property Code: 3-93 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €140.000. This 81 sq. m. Apa…
5 room house in Nea Fokea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
2 bath 370 m²
€ 1,500,000
Property Code: HPS3084 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €1.500.000. This 370 sq.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,130
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…

