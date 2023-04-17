Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ioannina, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
Villa 5 room villain Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neokesaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottagein ano pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…

