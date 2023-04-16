Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus
  5. Ioannina Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

Ioannina
12
8 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
Villa 5 room villain Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neokesaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottagein ano pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhousein ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…

Properties features in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir