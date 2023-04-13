Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

93 properties total found
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 4 room villain Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa 3 room villain Sinarades, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa Villain Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 3 room villain Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Villa 4 room villain Potamos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Potamos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 249 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,700,000
Excellent quality materials have been used - marble, stone, glass, porcelain and velvet are …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath 1 000 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Villa Athos, is the ideal place for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of the nature of…
Villa 5 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Stefanos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 436 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 2,700,000
Newly built (completed a few months ago), luxury, 5* villa with a total area of 436 sq.m. wh…
Villa 4 room villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Benitses, Greece
Villa Villa
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 2 houses of 120 sq.m and 280 sq.m on the coastline of Tsaki Benitses in the south-e…
Villa 3 room villa with Investmentsin Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Investments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 750.000€ (Listing No W4064). Another propert…
Villa 6 room villain Sivota, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Sivota, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 1.800.000€ (Listing No W4112). Anoth…
Villa 4 room villain Afra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Afra, Greece
5 bath 420 m²
€ 3,300,000
The idea of ​​a dream home can be different for everyone, but most people say that a beach h…
Villa 5 room villain demos kerkyras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kerkyras, Greece
6 bath 430 m²
€ 4,500,000
This stylish minimalist villa is a tribute to modern architecture and rightfully takes its p…
Villa 5 room villain Liapades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Liapades, Greece
3 bath 440 m²
€ 2,100,000
The house is located on a small hilltop close to the main road between Corfu town and the is…
Villa 2 room villain demos kerkyras, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,250,000
Elegant and unique 4 bedroom detached house of 200 sqm with an additional plot located in th…
Villa 5 room villain Viros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Viros, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 302 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 room villain Kerasia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This is a complex of three villas located in Kentroma village, in the north east part of Cor…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
On one of the most beautiful and famous islands of Greece, Corfu, there is a luxury villas f…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Nissaki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nissaki, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
We offer for sale a unique property located on the island of Corfu. It truly captures the be…
Villa Villain Longos, Greece
Villa Villa
Longos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,000,000
We offer you three luxury villas in a prestigious complex of the island of Paxos. The comple…
Villa Villain Vranganiotika, Greece
Villa Villa
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
This complex consists of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq.m. Th…
Villa 5 room villain Analipsi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villain Mantouki, Greece
Villa Villa
Mantouki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet hamlet, close to the capital of Corfu our company offers a villa for sale. The to…
Villa 2 room villain Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Astrakeri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …

