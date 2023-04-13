UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
demos kerkyras
511
Corfu
504
Zakynthos Municipality
17
Zakynthos
9
demos kephallenias
6
demos leukadas
6
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Lefkada
2
Lixouri
2
Tsilivi
2
Argostoli
1
demos ithakes
1
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Municipal Unit of Artemisia
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
231 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms
146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 0-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For saleDuplex of 172 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the first f…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
3 room townhouse
Kouramaditika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
7 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
7 Number of rooms
-1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room cottage
Stroggili, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Townhouse 6 rooms
Karousades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
1 room Cottage
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 20,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map