  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

demos kerkyras
286
Corfu
281
Zakynthos Municipality
8
demos kephallenias
3
Zakynthos
2
Argostoli
1
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
96 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 14 roomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
Cottage 2 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Spartilas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Episkopiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Mantouki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mantouki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale is a house of 272 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Agios Georgios Pagon in the n…
1 room Cottagein Pelekas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale, a 65 sq.m cottage in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distance of 12 k…
1 room Cottagein Pelekas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale, 2 cottages of 57 sq.m each in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distanc…
1 room Cottagein Chrisiida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chrisiida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale a cottage of 110 sq.m in the Perama area in the south-east of Corfu island. The hou…
1 room Cottagein Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
1 room Cottagein Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
1 room Cottagein Kassiopi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an old stone house located on a plot of 400 sq.m. The house needs renovation. Grek…
1 room Cottagein Vranganiotika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, there are 2 cottages on a construction stage. The cottages have 2 levels of 55 sq.…
1 room Cottagein Kavos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
We offer you a house under construction. The ground floor area of 100 sq.m is provided for b…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kassiopi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kouspades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kouspades, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Episkopiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
In short, the popular tourist village on the west coast. Corfu cottage for sale on the recon…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
3 room cottagein Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 room cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dassia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dassia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …

