Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

demos kerkyras
286
Corfu
281
Zakynthos Municipality
8
demos kephallenias
3
Zakynthos
2
Argostoli
1
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Lixouri
1
Municipal Unit of Artemisia
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
Tsilivi
1
141 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 0-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
3 room cottage
Stroggili, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottage
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 20,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottage
Glyfada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottage
Sfakera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale is a building of 400 sq.m with a land plot of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the n…
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 499,000
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale, a 65 sq.m cottage in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distance of 12 k…
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale, 2 cottages of 57 sq.m each in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distanc…
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale, an unfinished house (reinforced skeleton of the house) of 240 sq.m located in Agio…
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
1 room Cottage
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an old stone house located on a plot of 400 sq.m. The house needs renovation. Grek…
1 room Cottage
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, there are 2 cottages on a construction stage. The cottages have 2 levels of 55 sq.…
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill wi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
