  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

demos kerkyras
78
Corfu
77
Zakynthos
7
Zakynthos Municipality
7
demos leukadas
3
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Lefkada
2
15 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartmentin Liapades, Greece
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Antiperni, Greece
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartmentin Kamara, Greece
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For saleDuplex of 172 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the first f…
7 room apartmentin Liapades, Greece
7 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
7 Number of rooms -1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Skripero, Greece
3 room apartment
Skripero, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale, a 104 sq.m apartment located in the village of Skripero. The property is on the fi…
1 room apartmentin Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
3 room apartmentin Kontokali, Greece
3 room apartment
Kontokali, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Peroulades, Greece
1 room apartment
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale first floor area of 135 sqm, which consists of three studios and one apartment. The…
3 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
3 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 720,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Kompitsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Kompitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For saleDuplex of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the ground …
1 room apartmentin Sinarades, Greece
1 room apartment
Sinarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale, a unique, beautiful and fully renovated 2-level apartment on the island of Corfu. …
3 room apartmentin Gimari, Greece
3 room apartment
Gimari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Agios Gordios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

