Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece
demos kerkyras
78
Corfu
77
Zakynthos
7
Zakynthos Municipality
7
demos leukadas
3
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Lefkada
2
88 properties total found
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
87 m²
€ 175,000
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
112 m²
€ 425,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
96 m²
€ 312,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
137 m²
€ 145,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment
Kalafationes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Alepou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Temploni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Souleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
1 room apartment
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
4 room apartment
Kato Korakiana, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 550,000
The complex has been renovated in 2007, it's only 500m from the beach of Dassia and con…
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 151 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartment
Vitalades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
