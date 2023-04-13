Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands

Residential properties for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

demos kerkyras
511
Corfu
504
Zakynthos Municipality
17
Zakynthos
9
demos kephallenias
6
demos leukadas
6
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Lefkada
2
552 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 87 m²
€ 175,000
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
2 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room apartmentin Analipsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room cottagein Perithia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
9 room housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
9 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
570 m²
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 570 sq.m in Kefalonia. The first floor consists of…
Housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 146 m²
€ 375,000
Villa for sale with an area of 146 sq.m in Kefalonia. The villa has an angular location. The…
Housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Three townhouses are offered for sale at the construction stage on the island of Kefalonia. …
5 room housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
5 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
7 Number of rooms 204 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 204 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
6 room housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 room house
Ioanian Islands, Greece
8 Number of rooms 346 m²
€ 2,995,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 346 square meters.m in Kefalonia. The basement consists of one be…
Housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
219 m²
€ 690,000
For sale is a historically significant object built in 1870g in the village of Kaligata in t…
Housein Ioanian Islands, Greece
House
Ioanian Islands, Greece
1 Number of rooms 900 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa for sale with an area of 900 sq.m in Kefalonia under construction. The windows offer s…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 112 m²
€ 425,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 96 m²
€ 312,000
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 112 Sq.m., 3 Be…
3 room housein demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room house
demos kerkyras, Greece
200 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3837 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €250.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
1 room apartmentin Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
3 room townhousein Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
2 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
2 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 137 m²
€ 145,000
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
Townhousein Peroulades, Greece
Townhouse
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
1 room apartmentin Benitses, Greece
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
