Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 48,179
Property Code: 3-1184 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €50.000 . This 20 sq. m…
7 room house in Athens, Greece
7 room house
Athens, Greece
5 bath
€ 790,000
This is a luxury villa for sale in Chania Crete located located in the area of Tersanas in A…
4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,394,647
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 square meters on East Peloponnese - Hermionida. The first flo…
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 304,830
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the fourt…
4 room apartment in Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 bath 96 m²
€ 316,503
Property Code: HPS3794 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Karampournaki for €316.503 . This 9…
1 room Cottage in demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
6 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
6 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 bath 195 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3382 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Paralia Dionisiou for €245.000 . Thi…
3 room cottage in triadi, Greece
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 435,000

Properties features in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir