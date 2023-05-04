UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
Northern Aegean
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the semi-basement and …
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
198 m²
€ 348,662
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 198 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
-1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
3 room cottage
Georgioupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Kouspades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room house
Kalandra, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 141,000
The maisoneta is located 650 meters from Kalandra village and 1800 meters from the beach and…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Properties features in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map