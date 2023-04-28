Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ikaria Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,978
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
6 room house in Paliouri, Greece
6 room house
Paliouri, Greece
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
The villas are located 1 km from Paliouri village on the picturascue hill. The closest beach…
Villa 4 room villa in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Diakopto, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
2 room house in Athens, Greece
2 room house
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 480,000
Cottage 13 rooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 13 rooms
Trilofos, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale a building consisting of two apartments of a total 400 sq.meters, in the suburbs of…
2 room house in Sozopoli, Greece
2 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 135,000
Detached house with a garden is located in Sozopoli village (Kallikratia area) 300 meters fr…
House in Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 500,623
It is offered for sale a traditional villa with a modern sophisticated internal design. The …
6 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 154 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 450,561
For sale apartment of 154 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the floor and consists…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 395 m²
€ 1,702,118
For sale 3-storey villa of 395 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a living…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
136 m²
€ 330,411
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 136 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halk…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…

