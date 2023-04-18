UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Igoumenitsa, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 279,787
For sale an apartment 75 sq.m in the heart of the old town of Corfu, in an excellent locatio…
2 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 719,453
For sale Apartment of 223 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
370 m²
-1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
59 m²
€ 225,000
Property Code: HPS3528 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agios Dimitrios for €225…
2 room house
Perivolia, Greece
2 bath
€ 360,000
This beautiful house for sale in Chania centre is located in the area of Koum Kapi, right ab…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 699,468
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 189,856
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 314,761
For sale Apartment of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 319,757
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 1,299,012
We offer for sale a five- storey house of 820 sq.m, built on a holm, surrounded by pine fore…
3 room apartment
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 324,753
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 269,795
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
