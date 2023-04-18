Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Igoumenitsa, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 279,787
For sale an apartment 75 sq.m in the heart of the old town of Corfu, in an excellent locatio…
2 room apartmentin Neo Rysio, Greece
2 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 719,453
For sale Apartment of 223 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10 Number of rooms 370 m² -1 Floor
€ 950,000
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 59 m²
€ 225,000
Property Code: HPS3528 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agios Dimitrios for €225…
2 room housein Perivolia, Greece
2 room house
Perivolia, Greece
2 bath
€ 360,000
This beautiful house for sale in Chania centre is located in the area of Koum Kapi, right ab…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 699,468
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 189,856
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 314,761
For sale Apartment of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 319,757
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Villa 9 room villain Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,299,012
We offer for sale a five- storey house of 820 sq.m, built on a holm, surrounded by pine fore…
3 room apartmentin Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment
Hrisso, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 324,753
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
2 room apartmentin Skala, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 269,795
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
