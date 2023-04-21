Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ierissos, Greece

Villa 6 room villa in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Ierissos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
13 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Roda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Roda, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ierissos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
