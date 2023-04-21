Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Ierissos, Greece

15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The o…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room townhouse in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 93,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The s…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
