Houses for sale in Ierissos, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
290 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,150,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 600,000
Nea Roda SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, Good c…
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
8 Number of rooms
350 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath
67 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3120 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €300.000 . This …
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
1 bath
350 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath
290 m²
€ 1,150,000
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 500,000
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula in a c…
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 200,000
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath
95 m²
€ 110,000
The house is located 10 kilometres from Ierissos village in Krioneri area. The house has 100…
3 room house
Nautilus, Greece
1 bath
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
This maisonetta is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 13 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
13 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
Villa 6 room villa
Ierissos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
3 room cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room townhouse
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
