Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Ierissos
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Ierissos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 13 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 13 bath Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
3 room cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
16 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room Cottage in Nautilus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nautilus, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
1 room Cottage in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Roda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 343 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
3 room cottage in Nautilus, Greece
3 room cottage
Nautilus, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 67 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir