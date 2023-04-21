Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos aristotele
  6. Ierissos
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ierissos, Greece

14 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath 130 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €270.000. Th…
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath 130 m²
€ 290,000
Property Code: HPS3018 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €290.000 . T…
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Property Code: HPS2591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Center for €180.000 . Th…
6 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
6 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
6 bath 200 m²
€ 300,000
Unfinished complex of apartments is locatted 500 meters from Ierissos village and 300 meters…
1 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
1 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located 6 km from Ierissos village in a quite and peaceful place in front …
4 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
4 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The house is located in a suburbs of Ierisssos village in Gavriadi area only 50 meters from …
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For saleDuplex of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the semi-base…
2 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For saleDuplex of 134 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the ground fl…
2 room apartment in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
