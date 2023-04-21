Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ierissos, Greece

67 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
3 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
5 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
5 Number of rooms 290 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,150,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 290 sq.m on the peninsula of Athos, the region of …
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 600,000
Nea Roda SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, Good c…
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
8 Number of rooms 350 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 67 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 67 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3120 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €300.000 . This …
8 room house in Nautilus, Greece
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
1 bath 350 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 600,000
Property Code: HPS3092 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €600.000. This 1…
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath 130 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €270.000. Th…
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath 130 m²
€ 290,000
Property Code: HPS3018 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €290.000 . T…
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Property Code: HPS2591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Center for €180.000 . Th…
5 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
1 bath 290 m²
€ 1,150,000
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
2 room house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 500,000
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula  in a c…
6 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
6 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
6 bath 200 m²
€ 300,000
Unfinished complex of apartments is locatted 500 meters from Ierissos village and 300 meters…
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
2 room house in Ierissos, Greece
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 95 m²
€ 110,000
The house is located 10 kilometres from Ierissos village in Krioneri area. The house has 100…
3 room house in Nautilus, Greece
3 room house
Nautilus, Greece
1 bath 73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
This maisonetta is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
1 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
1 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 120,000
This apartment is located 6 km from Ierissos village in a quite and peaceful place in front …
4 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
4 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The house is located in a suburbs of Ierisssos village in Gavriadi area only 50 meters from …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room townhouse in Ierissos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 13 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 13 bath Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
