Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Rhodes
  6. Ialysos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ialysos, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Ialysos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir