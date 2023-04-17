Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Ialysos, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 3 be…
