Pool Houses for sale in Greece

1 669 properties total found
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 315,000
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 be…
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
8 room housein Kriopigi, Greece
8 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 8 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 2 Level…
4 room housein Kriopigi, Greece
4 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 125 m2, 2 Level…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 397 m²
€ 1,100,000
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 132 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki r…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
Housein South Aegean, Greece
House
South Aegean, Greece
1 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,500,000
We offer for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with four furnished luxurious rooms and one main…
5 room housein South Aegean, Greece
5 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 480 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 square meters.m on the island of Rhodes. The first floor cons…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
5 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
180 m²
€ 850,000
For sale is a charming stone 3-storey house located in the east of Corfu Island. The hotel i…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 square meters.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
5 room housein Athens, Greece
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of one bedroom, one …

