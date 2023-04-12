Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Greece

3 563 properties total found
Housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
140 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin ampelokepoi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
ampelokepoi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
133 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…

