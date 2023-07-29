Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Heraklion Regional Unit
  6. District of Heraklion
  7. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Gazi
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 50 m…
€ 290,000
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 80 m…
€ 280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€ 230,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Gazi, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale is a two storey maisonette of 125 sq.m. in Linoperamata, Heraklio, Crete. The prope…
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
€ 350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Gouves, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.m. by the sea, in a gated residential complex in a tourist sea…
€ 649,000
3 room townhouse in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 3-story townhouse located in a premium gated community JUST 50 meters from the…
€ 450,000
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Marathitis, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Marathitis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€ 580,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vasilies, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€ 400,000
Townhouse in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Townhouse
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury Seaview complex, located 15km from the cosmopolitan …
€ 550,000
Townhouse in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Townhouse
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury Seaview complex, located 15km from the cosmopolitan …
€ 570,000

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir