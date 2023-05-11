Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
33
Gazi
20
Malia
12
Archanes
8
Tymbaki
3
167 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ano Kalesa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ano Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count -2
Number of floors 4
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa Villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
1 room Cottage in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
1 room apartment in Mirtia, Greece
1 room apartment
Mirtia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
2 room apartment in Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Daphnes, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Daphnes, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. There is a fire…
3 room townhouse in Mochos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 3
€ 79,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhouse in Avdou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Avdou, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 159,000
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firepl…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Asimi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Asimi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
1 room apartment in Gazi, Greece
1 room apartment
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
3 room townhouse in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
Cottage 4 rooms in Vasilies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
Townhouse 8 rooms in Ano Kalesa, Greece
Townhouse 8 rooms
Ano Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
3 room cottage in Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhouse in Aitania, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Cottage 4 rooms in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
1 room Cottage in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 411,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
Villa 3 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
2 room apartment in Karteros, Greece
2 room apartment
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
1 room Cottage in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
Cottage 2 rooms in Sampas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Sampas, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
3 room cottage in Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…

