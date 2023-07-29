Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Heraklion, Greece

68 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with private pool, located in a premium residential complex consiste…
€ 465,000
Villa 4 room villa in Amoudara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€ 499,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vasilies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kounavi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€ 650,000
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€ 380,000
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 383,000
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 50 m…
€ 290,000
Villa 2 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 305,500
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 540,000
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 380,000
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 50 m…
€ 290,000
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€ 280,000
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 80 m…
€ 280,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
€ 1,600,000
4 room house in Analipsi, Greece
4 room house
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 650,000
7 room house in Gouves, Greece
7 room house
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 570 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 570 m2, 3 Le…
€ 1,200,000
6 room house in Kokkini Chani, Greece
6 room house
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 420 m2, 2 Levels…
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€ 349,000
Villa 2 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€ 2,400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
€ 349,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Patsides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€ 1,750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
€ 1,050,000
Villa Villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa Villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a cosy villa in a tourist village, in Crete. The modern – minimalistic pro…
€ 175,000

