Houses for sale in Heraklion, Greece

209 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€449,900
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€567,600
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€605,600
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€533,600
Townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€309,100
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,000
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
2 room house in Agios Mamas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in Agios Mamas beach area 1000 meters from sandy bea…
€110,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Potamies, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Potamies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale:Charming Traditional Semi-Detached House with Mountain Views in Heraklion C…
€199,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Floor 1/3
Offered for sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete.This 383sq.…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Amoudara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€499,000

