Seaview Cottages for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
11
Gazi
8
Malia
7
Archanes
3
31 property total found
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€ 349,000
1 room Cottage in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€ 99,000
3 room cottage in Aitania, Greece
3 room cottage
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€ 540,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€ 520,000
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€ 99,000
1 room Cottage in Analipsi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale, a house of 370 sq.m, which consists of 6 separate apartments.The house is…
€ 440,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€ 550,000
1 room Cottage in Agia Pelagia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a house of 180sq.m located on the island of Crete. The property is situated on a pl…
€ 140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€ 680,000
1 room Cottage in Karteros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house with a total area of ​​750 sq.m in the resort suburb of Heraklion. T…
€ 740,000
3 room cottage in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€ 380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€ 650,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Achlada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€ 700,000
3 room cottage in Patsides, Greece
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€ 270,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Gournes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€ 320,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Vlasios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Vlasios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€ 350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€ 365,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Krousonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Krousonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€ 170,000
1 room Cottage in Paliokastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€ 360,000
1 room Cottage in Kokkini Chani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…
€ 590,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Epano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Kato Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 123 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 275,000

