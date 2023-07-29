UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
District of Heraklion
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
5
3
4
Offered for sale a unique, river maissonete in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.This amazing 4-st…
€ 305,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1
2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€ 99,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Vasilies, Greece
4
1
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
€ 370,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Aitania, Greece
6
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€ 540,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Agies Paraskies, Greece
4
1
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
€ 411,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms
Sampas, Greece
2
1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
€ 260,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4
1
2
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
€ 150,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€ 250,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4
1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€ 400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
2
1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€ 178,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
6
2
2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€ 520,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€ 99,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5
3
3
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€ 550,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€ 300,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
8
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€ 680,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€ 380,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
10
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€ 650,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
6
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 475,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
3
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€ 375,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
10
3
1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
€ 450,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
6
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€ 700,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Vasilies, Greece
5
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of . The groun…
€ 450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€ 270,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
9
2
1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€ 320,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
9
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€ 800,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
5
3
1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
2
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perama, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€ 380,000
Recommend
