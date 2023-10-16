Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Heraklion, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
Offered For Sale: An exceptional Detached House in Heraklion, Crete!Discover the epitome of …
€320,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Potamies, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Potamies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale:Charming Traditional Semi-Detached House with Mountain Views in Heraklion C…
€199,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 4
Offered for sale a unique, river maissonete in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.This amazing 4-st…
€305,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasilies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
€370,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aitania, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of living room, one…
€540,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in District of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
€411,000
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agies Paraskies, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agies Paraskies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
€1,000,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Aitania, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
€200,000
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sampas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sampas, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Choudhetsi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Choudhetsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€400,000
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€520,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€550,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Knossos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€1,20M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€680,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Karteros, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house with a total area of ​​750 sq.m in the resort suburb of Heraklion. T…
€740,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€475,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€375,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€550,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
€390,000

