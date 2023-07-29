Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

Limenas Chersonisou
6
Gazi
4
2 room apartment in Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apartment of 125 sq.m. in a small complex near to the Heraklion city, in Cret…
€ 130,000
1 room apartment in Panormos, Greece
1 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning duplexJUST 30meters from the sandy beaches of Panormo…
€ 180,000
4 room apartment in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 425,000
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 262 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 350,000
1 room apartment in Prassas, Greece
1 room apartment
Prassas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€ 153,000
2 room apartment in Voros, Greece
2 room apartment
Voros, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 130,000
4 room apartment in Epano Vathia, Greece
4 room apartment
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€ 250,000
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 9…
€ 419,000
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th-floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 1…
€ 590,000
2 room apartment in Skotino, Greece
2 room apartment
Skotino, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale two independent apartments of 165 sq.meters in Gouves.The first apartment is situat…
€ 330,000
3 room apartment in Achlada, Greece
3 room apartment
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury sea view complex with beach access, located 15km fro…
€ 855,000
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€ 290,000
2 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€ 220,000
3 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€ 278,300
3 room apartment in Vasilies, Greece
3 room apartment
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
2 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€ 209,000
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€ 390,000
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartmen…
€ 420,000
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartmen…
€ 515,000
3 room apartment in Rogdia, Greece
3 room apartment
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
Suggested for sale an independent elevated ground floor apartment of 160sqm near the city of…
€ 269,000
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
€ 310,000

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

