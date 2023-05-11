Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

District of Heraklion
71
Heraklion
71
Limenas Chersonisou
13
Gazi
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
58 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 309,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 383,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 344,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 2 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 305,500
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 447,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa Villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 6 room villa in Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
Villa Villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
Villa 3 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
Villa 4 room villa in Astiraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Astiraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
Villa 4 room villa in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 798,000
For sale is a luxury semidetached villa of 247 sq.m., with open sea views, in a beachfront r…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrokefali, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrokefali, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the s…
Villa 6 room villa in District of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale a luxury villa of 687 sq.m. with 5 bedrooms, in Heraklion, Crete. It is built on a …
Villa 4 room villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
Villa Villa in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially bui…
Villa Villa in Rogdia, Greece
Villa Villa
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale two independent villas with a total area of ​​220sqm with additional buil…
Villa Villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Suggested for sale a unique villa in a panoramic location in Port of Chersonissos. The villa…
Villa Villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
Villa Villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 749,000
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…

Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir