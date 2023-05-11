Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villas with sea view, a private swimmi…
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pentamodi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pentamodi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 333,200
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels…

