Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
4
2
3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 309,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 383,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 344,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 365,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
2
1
€ 305,500
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 500,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
€ 540,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 447,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
3
1
€ 315,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villas with sea view, a private swimmi…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
4
2
3
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3
1
2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1
2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
4
3
3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4
1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Fodele, Greece
8
1
€ 1,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Townhouse 2 rooms
Astiraki, Greece
2
1
€ 150,000
For sale is a two storey maisonette of 125 sq.m. in Linoperamata, Heraklio, Crete. The prope…
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
2
1
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
3
2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
6
1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
7
3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4
2
2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
1
1
€ 1,100,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
3 room townhouse
Aitania, Greece
6
2
3
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
4
1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
1 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
1
1
€ 180,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning duplexJUST 30meters from the sandy beaches of Panormo…
