Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

District of Heraklion
281
Heraklion
281
Limenas Chersonisou
33
Gazi
20
Malia
12
Archanes
8
District of Malevizi
3
Tymbaki
3
140 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Suggested for sale two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 309,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 383,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 344,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 2 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 305,500
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 4 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
Villa 3 room villa in Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 447,000
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villas with sea view, a private swimmi…
Villa Villa in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
1 room Cottage in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
3 room townhouse in Panormos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Piskopiano, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage in Piskopiano, Greece
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kokkini Chani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kokkini Chani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Townhouse 2 rooms in Astiraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Astiraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale is a two storey maisonette of 125 sq.m. in Linoperamata, Heraklio, Crete. The prope…
2 room apartment in Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
3 room townhouse in Peza, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peza, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a firep…
Villa 6 room villa in Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
3 room cottage in Gouves, Greece
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
Villa 3 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
Villa 2 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
3 room townhouse in Aitania, Greece
3 room townhouse
Aitania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The basement con…
Villa 4 room villa in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 200m2 with a private pool in Gouves, Crete.Located …
1 room apartment in Panormos, Greece
1 room apartment
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning duplexJUST 30meters from the sandy beaches of Panormo…

Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir