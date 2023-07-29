UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
District of Heraklion
203
Heraklion
203
Limenas Chersonisou
26
Gazi
15
Malia
10
Archanes
7
District of Malevizi
6
House
70 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
For sale a lovely villa with private pool, located in a premium residential complex consiste…
€ 465,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€ 499,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Gournes, Greece
3
1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€ 450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Vasilies, Greece
4
1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€ 850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kounavi, Greece
4
1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€ 650,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
4
2
3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€ 380,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 383,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 50 m…
€ 290,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Panormos, Greece
2
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 305,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Panormos, Greece
4
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 540,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3
1
For sale is offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimming…
€ 380,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
4
2
1
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 50 m…
€ 290,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€ 280,000
1
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Panormos, Greece
4
2
3
Introducing a stunning newly built semi-detached villa located in a prime location just 80 m…
€ 280,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4
1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
4 room house
Analipsi, Greece
4
200 m²
-1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 650,000
Recommend
7 room house
Gouves, Greece
7
570 m²
-1
Center SALE Townhouse 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 570 m2, 3 Le…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
6 room house
Kokkini Chani, Greece
6
420 m²
-1
Center SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 420 m2, 2 Levels…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
6
1
For sale is a large villa of 350 sq.m. with swimming pool in Kalesa village, near Heraklion …
€ 590,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gournes, Greece
7
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
4
2
2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€ 349,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
2
2
3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€ 2,400,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
3
1
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
€ 349,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Patsides, Greece
8
4
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€ 1,750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Rogdia, Greece
4
1
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
villas
cottages
townhouses
Properties features in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
